Image courtesy of: Pikwizard

Mushtaq Ahmed believes Pakistan should pick Mohammad Nawaz as the second spinner in Test cricket as the 28-year-old is a “good option”.

Nawaz has done well in limited overs cricket, but is also starting to be selected in the longest format as well.

He recently played in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka in July and was Pakistan’s highest wicket-taker with 10 wickets at an average of 26.10.

Since Yasir Shah is likely to continue being the first-choice spinner, Mushtaq pointed out that when the need for a second spinner arises, Nawaz is the man the team should look at.

“If [Pakistan] plays a second spinner then he can be a good option,” Mushtaq told Cricket Pakistan.

Nawaz is currently in action for Pakistan as he is featuring in the seven-match T20 series against England, where he has claimed four wickets in four games at an average of 32.25.

After this, Pakistan will play a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia and start on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: His bowling has a certain edge, Mushtaq Ahmed on Pakistan left-arm spinner who turns the ball

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 923 ( 67.23 % ) No! 450 ( 32.77 % )

Like this: Like Loading...