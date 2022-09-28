Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Legendary Pakistan cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed said spinner Mohammad Nawaz’s bowling “has a certain edge as he can turn the ball”.

Mushtaq, who is considered to be one of Pakistan’s best-ever spinners, noted that he has been impressed with Nawaz’s bowling in limited overs cricket.

In regards to red-ball cricket, he has not seen the 28-year-old bowl too much, but Nawaz is starting to be picked in Test cricket too.

He featured in the recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka and took 10 wickets at an average of 26.10.

“In red-ball cricket, it is very important to have a repeatable action. I have not seen him bowl too much in red-ball cricket but from what I have gathered from his white-ball performances, his bowling has a certain edge as he can turn the ball,” Mushtaq told Cricket Pakistan.

Nawaz is now playing in the seven-match T20 series against England, where he has picked up four wickets in four matches at an average of 32.25.

Pakistan will then head to New Zealand to play in a T20 tri-series against the Black Caps and Bangladesh, which will be held in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their side for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which gets underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

