Former Pakistan captain and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said India batsman Virat Kohli’s dismissals chasing deliveries outside the off-stump is more of a mental issue rather than technical.

Kohli has gotten out that way numerous times lately, which has led to many people questioning why he hasn’t taken the time to solve the problem.

The former India skipper was in dismal form over the past couple of years, but he bounced back in style during the Asia Cup, where he hammered 276 runs in five matches, which included a career-best 122 not out, at an average of 92 and a strike-rate of 147.59.

“Virat Kohli looks to chase outside-off deliveries a lot and has been dismissed in that manner multiple times. We can see the technical issues, but the reason why he is doing that is because of mental issues,” Misbah said on ICA Sport’s YouTube channel as quoted by A-Sports.

The 33-year-old recently featured in India’s T20 series against Australia, where he scored 76 runs, which included a top score of 63, at an average of 25.33 and a strike-rate of 124.59.

Pakistan, meanwhile, are featuring in a seven-match T20 series against England, which is tied at 2-2.

They will then take part in a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia and begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

