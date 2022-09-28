Image courtesy of: Pikwizard

Mushtaq Ahmed said Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz “is an extremely good cricketer” as in addition to being able to wickets, he is a handy batsman too.

Nawaz has started becoming a regular face in Pakistan’s limited overs squad, but has also been utilised in Test cricket lately.

He fared well with the ball in the Asia Cup as he took eight wickets in six matches at an average of 13.75.

He also scored 79 runs, which included a top score of 42, at an average of 15.80 and a strike-rate of 143.63.

“Mohammad Nawaz is an extremely good cricketer as he can bat well too,” Mushtaq told Cricket Pakistan.

Nawaz is now playing in Pakistan’s ongoing seven-match T20 series against England, where he has claimed four wickets in four games at an average of 32.25.

After this, the men in green will take part in a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will take place in Australia and start on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: It’s all mental, ex-Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq on top-tier batsman chasing deliveries outside off-stump

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 828 ( 67.43 % ) No! 400 ( 32.57 % )

Like this: Like Loading...