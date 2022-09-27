Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has advised India batsman Virat Kohli to stop overdoing it when it comes to his need to dominate opposition bowlers.

He pointed out that Kohli’s need to do this stems from ego and pride, but pointed out that it can do more harm than good.

“He is trying to dominate the bowlers as there’s an ego and pride. But somewhere he is overdoing it,” Misbah said on ICA Sport’s YouTube channel as quoted by A-Sports.

The ex-India captain had been struggling with the bat, but recently ended his slump as he smashed 276 runs in five matches during the Asia Cup, which included a career-best knock of 122 not out, at an average of 92 and a strike-rate of 147.59.

Most recently, he took part in the T20 series against Australia, where he accumulated 76 runs, which included a top score of 63, at an average of 25.33 and a strike-rate of 124.59.

As for the Pakistan team, they are currently playing a seven-match T20 series against England, which is tied at 2-2.

The men in green will then jet off to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series that will also involve Bangladesh. All the matches will be played in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will get underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

