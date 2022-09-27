Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Wasim Akram has applauded Pakistan captain Babar Azam for his outstanding form with the bat.

Azam has scored runs consistently in all three formats throughout the year, but had a disappointing campaign in the recently-concluded Asia Cup, where he scored 68 runs in six matches at an average of 11.33 and a strike-rate of 107.93.

However, he has brushed it off in the ongoing seven-match T20 series against England, where he has amassed 185 runs in four matches, which includes a century, at an average of 61.66 and a strike-rate of 149.19.

“Our captain is in great form,” Wasim, who is arguably the best fast bowler Pakistan has ever produced, was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, which will be held in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan have also announced their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will start on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

