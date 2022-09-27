Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Legendary Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Wasim Akram firmly believes that captain Babar Azam is the best batsman in the world right now.

Many others share Wasim’s view, especially considering how often Azam makes big scores in all three formats of the game.

While he was far from his best in the Asia Cup, where he scored 68 runs at an average of 11.33, he has bounced back brilliantly in the ongoing seven-match T20 series against England.

In the four games he has played, he has amassed 185 runs, which includes a century, at an average of 61.66 and a strike-rate of 149.19.

“Currently the world’s top batter,” Wasim, also known as the Sultan of Swing, was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

After their clash with England, Pakistan will take on New Zealand and Bangladesh in a T20 tri-series in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan have also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will get underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

