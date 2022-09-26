Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said that players cannot be promoted twice when it comes to central contracts.

His remarks come after some people felt that opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq deserved a Category A white-ball contract following his stellar performances in ODI cricket.

In addition to this, he is currently fourth on the ICC ODI batsmen rankings.

However, Wasim pointed out that Imam did get a promotion from a Category C to Category B contract, but will have to earn a Category A one. The 26-year-old also received a Category C red-ball contract for the 2022/23 season.

“Double promotion, however, is not the criteria, which means a player cannot be promoted by two categories. Then again, I would say how many match-winning performances a player has produced is the key,” Wasim said on ARY News’ Sports Room as quoted by A-Sports.

Imam’s form in white-ball cricket has been outstanding as he amassed 298 runs in three ODIs against Australia, which included two hundreds and a fifty, at an average of 149.

He then proceeded to make 199 runs in three ODIs against the West Indies, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 66.33.

As for the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands, he only managed to score eight runs in two matches at an average of four.

Imam, the nephew of iconic Pakistan captain and batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq, recently played county cricket for Somerset.

In the three matches he featured in for Somerset, he amassed 177 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 35.40.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are facing England in a seven-match T20 series, which is level at 2-2.

Afterwards, they will feature in a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their side for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia and get underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: Can play match-winning role for Pakistan, Mushtaq Ahmed on 36-year-old cricketer with all the potential

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 758 ( 68.91 % ) No! 342 ( 31.09 % )

Like this: Like Loading...