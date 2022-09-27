No honesty at all, Pakistan seamer vows to never work for PCB

Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan pace bowler Tanvir Ahmed has insisted that he will never work for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) since “nobody allows you to work with honesty there”.

His comments come after he held a meeting with current PCB chairman Ramiz Raja about cricket in Karachi, which he branded as meaningless.

Given the outcome of his meeting with Ramiz, he reiterated that he will never accept any role in the cricket board.

“I can assure you one thing, you will never see Tanvir Ahmed in any PCB post ever. Because, I know nobody allows you to work with honesty there,” he was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

The Pakistan team is currently involved in a seven-match T20 series against England, which is level at 2-2.

They will then feature in a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, with the entire series being held in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their side for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will start on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

