Ex-Pakistan seamer Tanvir Ahmed has dismissed speculation that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja offered him a job.

Tanvir recently met with Ramiz to talk about issues regarding cricket in Karachi, but insisted that a role in the PCB was not on the table.

However, he did reveal that Ramiz asked everyone else in attendance during the meeting if they would be interested in joining the PCB should a position open up in the future.

“Whoever said this to you or spread it on social media, misquoted facts. In fact, Ramiz Bhai in general asked everybody in the meeting ‘will you be available if any post is offered to you in the PCB’?” he was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

“And, I was surprised to see the response. Even, 70-years-old former cricketers raised their hands to show interest in the job in PCB.”

Pakistan are now participating in a seven-match T20 series against England, which is tied at 2-2.

After this, they will head to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series against the Black Caps and Bangladesh, with all the games being held in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia and get underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

