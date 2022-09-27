Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Wasim Akram said every Kashmiri cricketer can become successful like fast bowlers Zaman Khan and Salman Irshad, who have both featured in the highly-entertaining Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Sultan of Swing, as Wasim is affectionately known, used the pace duo as success stories for the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), which he said provides a great platform for up-and-coming players to make their presence felt before moving up to the PSL.

In this year’s PSL, Zaman was the third-highest wicket-taker with 18 wickets in 13 matches for the Lahore Qalandars at an average of 21.50.

As for Irshad, he finished with 15 wickets in eight games for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 17.60.

“People think KPL is in competition with PSL but that is not the case. KPL serves as a nursery that will provide players to the PSL,” Wasim was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

“KPL proved a stepping stone for players like Zaman Khan and Salman Irshad, and every Kashmiri player can advance like these two.”

Pakistan are currently playing a seven-match T20 series against England, which is tied at 2-2.

Following this, they will travel to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series that will also involve Bangladesh. All the matches will take place in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their side for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia and start on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

