Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Mushtaq Ahmed, considered to be one of Pakistan’s greatest spinners, has lavished praise on Yasir Shah for the huge amount of work he has put in to improve his fitness.

A spinner himself, Yasir had spent a lengthy period of time on the sidelines battling injuries before making a comeback during Pakistan’s Test tour of Sri Lanka in July.

He took part in both Tests the two sides played and picked up nine wickets at an average of 39.

“He [Yasir] has worked a lot on his fitness,” Mushtaq told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are playing seven T20 Internationals against England, with the series currently tied at 2-2.

They will then take part in a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will take place in Australia and begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: Don’t lose focus, Mushtaq Ahmed tells Pakistan bowler he considers to be a match-winner

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 751 ( 68.96 % ) No! 338 ( 31.04 % )

Like this: Like Loading...