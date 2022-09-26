Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim admitted that opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq has gotten a lot better, especially after his strong performances in Test cricket.

Many saw Imam, who is the nephew of legendary Pakistan captain and batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq, as a white-ball specialist, but having been given a chance at the top of the order in the longest format, the 26-year-old has shown a lot of promise.

Imam amassed 370 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 74 in the three-Test series against Australia.

As for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, he made 118 runs at an average of 29.50.

His form in limited overs cricket has remained at the highest level too as he accumulated 298 runs in three ODIs against Australia, which included two hundreds and a fifty, at an average of 149.

He followed that up with 199 runs in three ODIs against the West Indies, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 66.33.

As for the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands, he was restricted to eight runs in two matches at an average of four.

Due to his consistent performances, Imam was handed a Category C red-ball contract and Category B white-ball contract for the 2022/23 season.

“No doubt, Imam’s performance has been improved a lot,” Wasim said on ARY News’ Sports Room as quoted by A-Sports.

Most recently, Imam represented Somerset in the County Championship and scored 177 runs in three matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 35.40.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team are playing a seven-match T20 series against England, which is tied at 2-2.

Following this, they will travel to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series against the Black Caps and Bangladesh. All the matches will be held in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will start on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

