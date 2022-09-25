Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan icon Mushtaq Ahmed has urged spinner Yasir Shah not to lose focus, especially since he is a “match-winning bowler”.

Yasir made his comeback from injury in the two-Test series Pakistan played against Sri Lanka in July.

The 36-year-old featured in both Tests and took nine wickets at an average of 39.

He also represented Balochistan in the National T20 Cup and claimed nine wickets in 10 matches at an average of 25.11.

Having had a solid campaign against Sri Lanka and in the National T20 Cup, Mushtaq wants to see the veteran spinner maintain his concentration and drive going forward.

“Yasir Shah is extremely focused and any match-winning bowler needs to have that,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team are now involved in a seven-match T20 series against England, where they are 2-1 down.

After that, they will feature in a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, which will be played in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their side for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which gets underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

