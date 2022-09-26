Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Mushtaq Ahmed said spinner Yasir Shah has all the potential to play a match-winning role for the Pakistan team in Test cricket.

Yasir has done this in the past, but after a long time on the sidelines dealing with injuries, he is finally back in the side.

He returned for the Test series against Sri Lanka in July and snapped up nine wickets in two Tests at an average of 39.

“I think he has the potential to play the match-winning role for Pakistan,” Mushtaq told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now taking part in a seven-match T20 series against England, which is currently tied at 2-2.

Following this, they will travel to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series that will also involve Bangladesh and be held in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which begins on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

