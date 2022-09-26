Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan legend Mushtaq Ahmed said fellow spinner Yasir Shah will have a point to prove after being out of action for a lengthy period of time.

During Yasir’s absence, Pakistan picked Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan as their go-to spinners before also trying out Mohammad Nawaz in Test cricket.

However, the 36-year-old made his long-awaited comeback in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka in July and claimed nine wickets at an average of 39.

Going forward, the onus will be on Yasir to keep taking wickets if he wants to keep hold of his spot in the Test side.

“He wants to prove a point due to his previous performances,” Mushtaq told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are currently playing a seven-match T20 series against England, which is tied at 2-2.

They will then take part in a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia and start on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: He got a promotion, Mohammad Wasim defends decision to give Category B contract to star performer in limited overs cricket

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 758 ( 68.91 % ) No! 342 ( 31.09 % )

Like this: Like Loading...