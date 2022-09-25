Image courtesy of: Pikwizard

Mushtaq Ahmed has admitted that legendary Sri Lanka left-arm spinner Rangana Herath was very difficult to face as he had plenty of tricks and variations up his sleeve.

Herath took the second-most wickets for Sri Lanka in Test cricket as he finished with 433 wickets in 93 games at an average of 28.07.

“He was also a very difficult bowler to face,” Mushtaq, who is widely regarded as one of Pakistan’s best-ever spinners, told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now playing a seven-match T20 series against England and are 2-1 down.

After that, they will head to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series that will also involve Bangladesh and take place in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia and start on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

