Pakistan great Mushtaq Ahmed said Sri Lanka left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya reminds him of Rangana Herath.

Herath is Sri Lanka’s second-most successful bowler in Test history with 433 wickets in 93 matches at an average of 28.07.

Jayasuriya has made an outstanding start to his Test career, taking 29 wickets in three games, which includes four five-wicket hauls, at an average of 20.37.

He featured in the two-Test series against Pakistan, which ended as a 1-1 draw, and claimed 17 wickets at an average of 24.35.

Mushtaq pointed out that what makes Jayasuriya so similar to Herath is the fact that he is “extremely consistent with his line and length” and “varies his pace while bowling wicket to wicket”.

“If you look at Jayasuriya, he is extremely consistent with his line and length. He also varies his pace while bowling wicket to wicket. He reminds me of Herath,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team is currently playing a seven-match T20 series against England.

After that, they will take part in a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch, which will run from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia and begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

