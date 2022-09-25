Image courtesy of: Pikwizard

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq said the national team will benefit if captain Babar Azam is playing at his very best.

Azam struggled to have an impact in the recent Asia Cup as he accumulated 68 runs in six matches at an average of 11.33 and a strike-rate of 107.93.

Despite this, they managed to make it to the final, where they lost to Sri Lanka by 23 runs.

While the 27-year-old had a disappointing campaign, his form throughout the year has been nothing short of outstanding.

“If he continues like this, it’s good for the Pakistan team and Pakistan cricket,” Razzaq was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is now leading Pakistan in their seven-match T20 series against England, where he has made 149 runs in three matches, which includes a century, at an average of 74.50 and a strike-rate of 155.20.

The men in green will then feature in a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan have also announced their side for their 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

