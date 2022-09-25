Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Ex-Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq is confident that captain Babar Azam will become the number one batsman in all three formats.

Azam is currently ranked first in ODIs, third in Tests and fourth in T20 Internationals.

Given that he is in the top three in all forms, Razzaq hopes to see the 27-year-old maintain his momentum and climb up the ranks in Tests and T20 Internationals.

“I hope that he will be able to continue with the same momentum and become number 1 across all formats,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is coming off a disappointing performance in the Asia Cup, where he scored 68 runs in six matches at an average of 11.33 and a strike-rate of 107.93.

He is now captaining Pakistan in the ongoing seven-match T20 series against England, where he has amassed 149 runs in three matches, which includes a century, at an average of 74.50 and a strike-rate of 155.20.

Following this, the men in green will be off to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series that will also involve Bangladesh. All the matches will take place in Christchurch and the series will run from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan have also announced their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will start on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: Performing for 4-5 years, Abdul Razzaq praises dependable Pakistan batsman

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 47740 ( 12.14 % ) Babar Azam 299197 ( 76.11 % ) Steve Smith 6830 ( 1.74 % ) Ben Stokes 8462 ( 2.15 % ) Kane Williamson 13929 ( 3.54 % ) Joe Root 3025 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2820 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1275 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2182 ( 0.56 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1275 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3234 ( 0.82 % ) Kagiso Rabada 784 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2382 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...