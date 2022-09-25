Image courtesy of: Pixabay
Ex-Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq is confident that captain Babar Azam will become the number one batsman in all three formats.
Azam is currently ranked first in ODIs, third in Tests and fourth in T20 Internationals.
Given that he is in the top three in all forms, Razzaq hopes to see the 27-year-old maintain his momentum and climb up the ranks in Tests and T20 Internationals.
“I hope that he will be able to continue with the same momentum and become number 1 across all formats,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Azam is coming off a disappointing performance in the Asia Cup, where he scored 68 runs in six matches at an average of 11.33 and a strike-rate of 107.93.
He is now captaining Pakistan in the ongoing seven-match T20 series against England, where he has amassed 149 runs in three matches, which includes a century, at an average of 74.50 and a strike-rate of 155.20.
Following this, the men in green will be off to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series that will also involve Bangladesh. All the matches will take place in Christchurch and the series will run from October 7 to 14.
Pakistan have also announced their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will start on October 16.
Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed
Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir
Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani
