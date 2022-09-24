Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Central Punjab head coach Abdul Razzaq has praised Pakistan captain Babar Azam for his strong performances over the last four to five years.

Azam has established himself as one of the most consistent run-scorers in all three formats, which is why he is considered to be one of the modern-day greats right now.

The 27-year-old recently featured in the Asia Cup, but was not at his usual best as he only managed to muster 68 runs in six matches at an average of 11.33 and a strike-rate of 107.93.

Nonetheless, Razzaq is incredibly pleased to see how well Azam has been doing.

“He has been performing for the past 4-5 years,” the former all-rounder was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam and his team are currently in the midst of a seven-match T20 series against England, where he has scored 149 runs in three matches, which includes a century, at an average of 74.50 and a strike-rate of 155.20.

After that, they will travel to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series against the Black Caps and Bangladesh, with all the games being held in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan have also announced their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will take place in Australia and is scheduled to begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: Time for him to deliver, Abdul Razzaq on Pakistan batsman who must keep scoring runs

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 47739 ( 12.14 % ) Babar Azam 299182 ( 76.11 % ) Steve Smith 6830 ( 1.74 % ) Ben Stokes 8462 ( 2.15 % ) Kane Williamson 13929 ( 3.54 % ) Joe Root 3025 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2819 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1275 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2181 ( 0.55 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1275 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3229 ( 0.82 % ) Kagiso Rabada 784 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2382 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...