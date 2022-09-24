Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq said it’s time for captain Babar Azam to deliver as he is the national team’s star batsman.

Azam is among the best of the best in the game right now due to his consistency when it comes to scoring runs in all three formats.

The 27-year-old has been in good form this year, but had a forgettable Asia Cup campaign as he was restricted to 68 runs in six matches at an average of 11.33 and a strike-rate of 107.93.

Despite this, Razzaq noted that he has to keep performing well going forward.

“It’s his time to deliver,” the Central Punjab head coach was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is now playing in the seven-match T20 series against England, where he has scored 149 runs in three matches, which includes a century, at an average of 74.50 and a strike-rate of 155.20.

Following this, the men in green will be on their way to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series that also involves Bangladesh. All the matches will be played in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Azam will also lead Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia and get underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

