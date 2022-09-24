Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Legendary all-rounder Abdul Razzaq said Pakistan should be number one in the rankings right now.

Explaining why, he pointed out that the men in green are performing incredibly well in all three departments – batting, bowling and fielding.

He added that due to this, it shows how much unity there is between the players.

Currently, Pakistan are sixth on the Test rankings, fourth in ODIs and fourth in T20 Internationals.

“To be frank, I’m not just saying this because I’m from Pakistan, but we should be number 1 in the rankings. The way we are performing in all the three departments; batting, bowling, and fielding, we can see unity in this side,” Razzaq, who is Central Punjab’s head coach, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are currently facing England in a seven-match T20 series and are 2-1 down in the series right now.

Afterwards, they will fly to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series that will also involve Bangladesh. All the matches will be played in Christchurch and the series will run from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their side for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia and begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: A wicket can go down at any time, Salman Butt on masterful Pakistan new ball bowler

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 749 ( 69.1 % ) No! 335 ( 30.9 % )

Like this: Like Loading...