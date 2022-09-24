Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Salman Butt said it is “great fun to watch” Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi and India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah bowling with the new ball as “it feels as if a wicket can go down anytime”.

Both players are the spearheads of their country’s bowling attack and have developed a reputation for taking early wickets.

Salman pointed out that he gets so excited seeing the duo in action, adding that “you don’t get this feeling watching any other bowler”.

“It’s great fun to watch both Bumrah and Shaheen perform, and the way they bowl with the new ball it feels as if a wicket can go down anytime. You don’t get this feeling watching any other bowler,” the former captain said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi is currently out of action as he is recovering from a right knee ligament injury that sidelined him for the Asia Cup and the ongoing seven-match T20 series against England.

He is expected to make his comeback in the T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, which will be held in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

The 22-year-old is also part of Pakistan’s team for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will start on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

