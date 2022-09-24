Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Ex-Pakistan captain Salman Butt said left-arm speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi is just as good as India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Afridi and Bumrah are both considered to be among the best fast bowlers in the world right now since they take wickets regularly.

Even though the India star has been playing international cricket longer than his Pakistan counterpart, Salman still thinks they are at the same level.

“He is no less than him (Bumrah),” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi is currently recovering from a right knee ligament injury that resulted in him missing the Asia Cup and the ongoing seven-match T20 series against England.

He is likely to make his comeback when Pakistan travel to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series against the Black Caps and Bangladesh. All the matches will be held in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

The 22-year-old has also been picked in Pakistan’s squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will get underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

