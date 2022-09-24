Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Former Pakistan batsman Salman Butt said fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi “has more pace” than his India counterpart Jasprit Bumrah.

He added that Afridi also “offers a different angle” when bowling, which makes him so lethal.

Salman further said that as Afridi continues to play more international cricket, he “will only get better”.

“Shaheen with experience will only get better and then he has more pace and offers a different angle,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi missed the Asia Cup due to a right knee ligament injury, which has also ruled him out of Pakistan’s ongoing seven-match T20 series against England.

The 22-year-old is set to return for the T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, which will be played in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

The reigning ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year is part of Pakistan’s team for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia and begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

