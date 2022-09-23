Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi hasn’t been playing international cricket for long, but he has already established himself as one of the best players in the game.

Afridi made his international debut in 2018 and has enjoyed a meteoric rise to stardom, especially considering that he is the reigning ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year.

Having cemented his reputation as a wicket-taking threat in all three formats, Salman applauded the 22-year-old for becoming an impact player in such quick time.

“Shaheen hasn’t played as much cricket but he is among the very best,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi missed the Asia Cup due to a right knee ligament injury, which will also keep him sidelined for the ongoing seven-match T20 series against England.

The talented youngster is expected to be back for Pakistan’s T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, which will be played in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

He is also part of Pakistan’s team for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia and begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

