Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim has made it clear that no one said all-rounder Faheem Ashraf isn’t part of the plans for the future.

At one point, he was Pakistan’s go-to all-rounder, but he hasn’t played international cricket since March 2022.

Despite this, Wasim hinted that there is still a chance Faheem could return to the national team in the future.

“Nobody said that Faheem isn’t a part of our future plans,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Faheem has been active in domestic cricket and participated in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), where he scored 62 runs in five matches at an average of 15.50 and a strike-rate of 110.71.

The 28-year-old also featured in two National T20 Cup games for Central Punjab.

He is now in England, where he is playing county cricket for Sussex.

The Pakistan team, meanwhile, is playing a seven-match T20 series against England, which is tied at 1-1 right now.

They will fly to New Zealand after this for a T20 tri-series against the Black Caps and Bangladesh, which will take place in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan have also announced their side for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will get underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

