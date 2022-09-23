Image courtesy of: Pikwizard

Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim said he is unsure if he will play for the Karachi Kings in the 2023 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Imad used to captain the team, but this was handed over to current Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in PSL 7, which took place this year.

In that tournament, the Kings had a dismal campaign as they won only one of the 10 matches they played. They will no doubt be looking to turn their fortunes around in PSL 8.

Despite what transpired, Imad has no hard feeling about being stripped of the captaincy as the team’s owner, Salman Iqbal, discussed it with him beforehand.

“Salman bhai is like a big brother to me. Everything was discussed beforehand and it was an honour for me that he asked me rather than informing me. We will see what happens next season,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“It is too early. You never know what will happen in six months. You don’t even know what will happen on the international stage in this timeframe, this is only franchise cricket. But I am currently a part of Karachi Kings.”

Meanwhile, the Pakistan are playing a seven-match T20 series against England, with the series currently tied at 1-1.

Afterwards, Pakistan will take part in a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, with all the games taking place in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia and is scheduled to begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

