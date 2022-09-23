Image courtesy of: Pikwizard

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis said captain Babar Azam looks like a million dollars in modern day cricket.

Azam has been in outstanding form as of late, but had a disappointing campaign in the recently-concluded Asia Cup.

He was restricted to 68 runs in six matches at an average of 11.33 and a strike-rate of 107.93.

Despite this, the men in green still made it to the final of the Asia Cup but lost to Sri Lanka by 23 runs.

“Babar Azam in modern day cricket looks a million dollars,” Waqar told ICC Digital.

Azam is now leading his side in the seven-match T20 series against England and has made scores of 31 and 110 not out.

The men in green will then travel to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series against the Black Caps and Bangladesh. Christchurch will host the entire series, which will be held from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their side for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia and get underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

