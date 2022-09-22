Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis said the national team have a really good bowling line-up as they can mix things up by introducing spinners Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz at any time.

The duo are Pakistan’s go-to spinners in limited overs cricket and have been in solid form as of late.

In the Asia Cup, Shadab took eight wickets in five matches at an average of 14.12, while Nawaz finished with eight wickets in six games at an average of 13.75.

“Pakistan’s fast bowling attack is very good and they can mix it up with Shadab and Nawaz as they are good spinners also,” Waqar told ICC Digital.

Pakistan are now playing seven T20 Internationals against England and succumbed to a six-wicket loss in the first game.

They will then participate in a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, with the entire series scheduled to be played in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which gets underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

