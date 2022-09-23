Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan head coach Waqar Younis said there is no doubt that captain Babar Azam is “as good as all the big names”.

Azam is regularly included in cricket’s Fab Four as he has been a consistent run scorer in all three formats of the game.

However, he had a rare dip in form in the Asia Cup as he was limited to 68 runs in six matches at an average of 11.33 and a strike-rate of 107.93.

Even though Azam wasn’t at his best, Pakistan still managed to qualify for the final, where they lost to Sri Lanka by 23 runs.

“He is definitely as good as all the big names,” Waqar told ICC Digital.

“But all those greats have their own strengths and their own class and all of them played in different eras and we should not forget that.”

Pakistan are currently facing England in a seven-match T20 series, where Azam has scored 31 and 110 not out.

The team will then feature in a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, with all the matches taking place in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will start on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

