Iconic Pakistan seamer Waqar Younis said people should start comparing captain Babar Azam to other players once he has retired.

He noted that Azam is “still very young” right now and has “plenty of cricket ahead of him”.

The 27-year-old is constantly compared to the best players in the world, especially India superstar Virat Kohli.

“Babar is still very young and has plenty of cricket ahead of him and once he has retired you can perhaps sit down and start comparing him with others,” Waqar told ICC Digital.

Following a disappointing Asia Cup campaign, where he scored 68 runs in six matches at an average of 11.33, Azam is looking to bounce back in the ongoing seven-match T20 series against England.

In the two matches that have been played, he has made 31 and 110 not out, which came off 66 balls and included 11 boundaries and five sixes.

The men in green will then travel to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series that will also involve Bangladesh. All the games will be played in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will get underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

