Iconic Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis said Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf “will be pivotal” for the national team in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Afridi is the reigning ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year and has established himself as one of the most consistent wicket-takers in all three formats.

Rauf, meanwhile, has only represented Pakistan in limited overs cricket, but has quickly made a name for himself as one of the quickest bowlers around.

With both bowlers capable of bowling over 150 kph, Waqar noted that Pakistan will need them to be at their very best when the T20 World Cup begins in Australia in October.

“I feel that Haris Rauf and Shaheen (Shah Afridi) will be pivotal,” he told ICC Digital.

Afridi recently missed the Asia Cup with a right knee ligament injury and will also be sidelined for the seven-match T20 series against England, which will be held in Pakistan.

He is set to return for the T20 tri-series in New Zealand, which will also involve Bangladesh and take place prior to the T20 World Cup.

As for Rauf, he featured in the Asia Cup and took eight wickets in six matches at an average of 19.12.

Pakistan managed to reach the final, but lost to Sri Lanka by 23 runs.

The Pakistan team is currently playing a seven-match T20 series against England and lost the first match by six wickets.

After this, they will travel to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series that will also involve Bangladesh. All the matches will take place in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their side for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia and begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

