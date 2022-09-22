Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pace icon Waqar Younis said Pakistan have got one of the best bowling attacks in the world.

His comments come ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup, where the men in green will be aiming to lift the coveted trophy.

Pakistan’s bowling attack has a number of standout fast bowlers, including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Naseem Shah.

In regards to their spinners, they have Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz and Usman Qadir.

Seeing the amount of bowling talent the team has, Waqar thinks that Pakistan can cause a lot of trouble for opposition batsmen.

“The bowling attack they have got, it [is] one of the best in the world,” he told ICC Digital.

Most recently, Pakistan featured in the Asia Cup and made it to the final. However, they were unable to win the tournament as they lost to Sri Lanka by 23 runs.

Pakistan are now playing a seven-match T20 series against England and lost the first match by six wickets.

After this, they will depart for New Zealand to feature in a T20 tri-series against the Black Caps and Bangladesh, which will be held in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their side for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which gets underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

