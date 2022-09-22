Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan great Waqar Younis has thrown his support behind fellow pace bowler Hasan Ali, saying he “has been bowling very decent”.

Hasan has not been at his best in Pakistan’s last few series and was subsequently dropped for the recently-concluded Asia Cup.

However, he was recalled to the side after seamer Mohammad Wasim Jnr was ruled out of the tournament with a side strain.

Hasan featured in one Asia Cup match for Pakistan, where he conceded 25 runs from three overs and went wicketless.

Nonetheless, Waqar has come to the 28-year-old’s defence, even though it remains unclear if he will be picked for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

“Let’s not forget Hasan Ali either as he has been bowling very decent,” the former Pakistan bowling coach told ICC Digital.

Pakistan are now playing a seven-match T20 series against England and were defeated by six wickets in the first match.

They will then take part in a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch, which will run from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will start on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

