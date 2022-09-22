Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis said everyone can see how well wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is doing.

Rizwan was Pakistan’s standout player with the bat in the recently-concluded Asia Cup as he scored runs consistently.

He finished with 281 runs in six matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 56.20 and a strike-rate of 117.57.

Rizwan played an instrumental role in helping Pakistan get to the final, where the men in green fell short in their bid to be crowned champions as they lost to Sri Lanka by 23 runs.

With the 2022 T20 World Cup around the corner, Waqar acknowledged that Rizwan will be expected to keep performing at the highest level.

“Of course Rizwan is playing very well,” he told ICC Digital.

The T20 World Cup will be held in Australia and is scheduled to begin in October.

Rizwan smashed 68 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes, in the first T20 International against England, which Pakistan lost by six wickets. He will no doubt be looking to maintain his momentum with the bat in the remaining six matches.

Following this, Pakistan will participate in a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, with all the matches taking place in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia and get underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: He will have an impact, Waqar Younis backs Pakistan player to shrug off disastrous Asia Cup campaign

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 724 ( 69.15 % ) No! 323 ( 30.85 % )

Like this: Like Loading...