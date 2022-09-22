Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Former Pakistan head coach Waqar Younis has backed captain Babar Azam to have an impact in the 2022 T20 World Cup after he failed to perform in the Asia Cup.

Azam was surprisingly quiet with the bat throughout the tournament as he was limited to 68 runs in six matches at an average of 11.33 and a strike-rate of 107.93.

Nonetheless, Waqar feels that the 27-year-old will be back to his best and performing at the highest level during the T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia and get underway in October.

“I think he (Babar) will have the impact that he has always had,” he told ICC Digital.

Azam made 31 runs in the first T20 International against England, which Pakistan lost by six wickets, but will be looking to shine in the other six matches.

Afterwards, Pakistan will head to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series that will also involve Bangladesh. All the matches will be held in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will take place in Australia and begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

