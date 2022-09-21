Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan pace legend Waqar Younis said captain Babar Azam will be the key player at the top of the order during the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Azam is coming off a disappointing Asia Cup campaign as he was restricted to 68 runs in six matches at an average of 11.33 and a strike-rate of 107.93.

Despite this, Pakistan still managed to make it to the final, but ended up losing to Sri Lanka by 23 runs.

Even though Azam was far from his best throughout the tournament, Waqar knows how important he will be for the men in green when the T20 World Cup gets underway in October.

“Babar is definitely going to be the key batter at the top of the order,” he told ICC Digital.

Azam scored 31 runs in the first T20 International against England, which Pakistan lost by six wickets, but will be aiming for big scores in the remaining six matches.

The men in green will then take part in a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which starts on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

