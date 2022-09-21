Still got another 4 to 5 years, Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim says

Image courtesy of: Pikwizard

Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim sees himself playing cricket for another 4 to 5 years.

He has been trying to get back into the national team after last playing for his country during the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Despite consistently being overlooked by the selectors, which is something that has frustrated him, the 33-year-old has not given up on trying to revive his international career.

“I have 4-5 more years in me,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Imad recently took part in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), where he took six wickets in five matches for the Mirpur Royals at an average of 21.50.

He is now representing the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and has picked up 11 wickets in eight matches for the Jamaica Tallawahs at an average of 16.81 and an economy rate of 6.27.

Pakistan are now involved in a seven-match T20 series against England and were defeated by six wickets in the first match.

They will then feature in a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will take place in Australia and get underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

What are your thoughts on Imad Wasim? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated!

