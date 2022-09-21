Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan left-arm spinner Imad Wasim has not hidden his feelings about continuously being overlooked by the national selectors, saying “liking and disliking exists everywhere”.

He noted that this is natural, but hopes to make a comeback at some point in the future.

The 33-year-old last played international cricket during the 2021 T20 World Cup.

“Liking and disliking exists everywhere and that is natural,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Imad has been playing domestic cricket in Pakistan and recently participated in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), where he claimed six wickets in five matches for the Mirpur Royals at an average of 21.50.

He is now taking part in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), where he has snapped up 11 wickets in eight games for the Jamaica Tallawahs at an average of 16.81 and an economy rate of 6.27.

Pakistan are playing a seven-match T20 series against England and lost the first game by six wickets.

Afterwards, they will head to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series that will also involve Bangladesh. All the games will be held in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their side for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which begins on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

