Legendary fast bowler Waqar Younis thinks the Pakistan team has a “really good chance of doing well” in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

The men in green reached the semi-final final in last year’s T20 World Cup after going unbeaten in the group stage.

Their campaign ended in the last four stage when they were beaten by eventual champions Australia.

However, with a strong showing in the recently-concluded Asia Cup, where they qualified for the final before losing to Sri Lanka, Waqar feels that Babar Azam’s side has all the components to excel, especially in the batting department.

“We stand a really good chance of doing well at this World Cup,” Waqar told ICC Digital.

“The pitches in Australia are generally very good batting pitches and Pakistan do have good batters who can really play well in these conditions.”

Pakistan are now playing a seven-match T20 series against England and were defeated in the first match by six wickets.

They will then fly to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series against the Black Caps and Bangladesh, with every game being played in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their side for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will get underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

