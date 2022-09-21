Image courtesy of: Pikwizard

Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim said he can give “100 reasons to justify why a player should be dropped or why he should be selected”.

However, he doesn’t want the selectors to do this with him or other cricketers and should instead pick players based on their capabilities.

He urged the national selectors to sort out the selection criteria and added that they should take a good look at who has always given 100 percent when playing for Pakistan.

“I can give 100 reasons to justify why a player should be dropped or why he should be selected. I just want the Pakistan cricket team selection to be based entirely on capabilities and how the players have treated Pakistan cricket, whether they have given their all or not,” the 33-year-old told Cricket Pakistan.

Imad recently played for the Mirpur Royals in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and picked up six wickets in five matches at an average of 21.50.

He is now playing for the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), where he has snapped up 11 wickets in eight matches at an average of 16.81 and an economy rate of 6.27.

Pakistan are current taking part in a seven-match T20 series against England and lost the first match by six wickets.

Following this, they will head to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series that will also involve Bangladesh. All the matches will be held in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia and begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: Please focus on players’ capabilities, Imad Wasim tells the Pakistan selectors

What are your thoughts on Imad Wasim? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Imad Wasim? He is really good! 514 ( 51.3 % ) He is ok! 332 ( 33.13 % ) He is overrated! 156 ( 15.57 % )

Like this: Like Loading...