Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim has urged the selectors to focus on players’ capabilities instead of picking them based on other criteria.

His comments come after he has been out of the national team since the 2021 T20 World Cup.

The 33-year-old has been trying to reclaim his spot in the side, but has been continuously ignored.

“It is my request that while making the selection, please focus on capabilities,” he told Cricket Pakistan. “If they don’t that, it is a not only a loss on the player’s part but it is also a loss for Pakistan cricket.”

Imad had an excellent Kashmir Premier League (KPL) campaign as he took six wickets in five matches for the Mirpur Royals at an average of 21.50.

He has continued to impress in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), where he has claimed 11 wickets in eight matches for the Jamaica Tallawahs at an average of 16.81 and an economy rate of 6.27.

Pakistan are current taking part in a seven-match T20 series against England and were beaten by six wickets in the first match.

They will travel to New Zealand afterwards for a T20 tri-series against the Black Caps and Bangladesh, with all the matches being played in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia and start on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

