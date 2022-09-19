Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal was the victim of a robbery as a sacrificial goat worth Rs 90,000 was stolen from his house in Lahore.

According to Cricket Pakistan, he has purchased six goats, but one of them was taken by thieves in the middle of the night.

It is understood that one of Akmal’s servants had been tasked with guarding the goats, but fell asleep at around 3am, which was when the theft happened.

The management of the housing estate’s security team was informed about what transpired and informed Akmal that they will do everything in their power to find the stolen goat.

Akmal last played for the national team in April 2017, but has been active in domestic cricket.

The 40-year-old recently featured in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), where he scored 99 runs in five matches for the Bagh Stallions at an average of 19.80 and a strike-rate of 176.78.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team are preparing for their seven-match T20 series against England after losing to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final.

Karachi will host the first four games from September 20 to 25 before the action shifts to Lahore from September 28 to October 2.

The men in green will then be involved in a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh. All the matches will be played in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will take place in Australia and start on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

