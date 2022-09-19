Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Hard-hitting Pakistan opening batsman Ahmed Shehzad said he would want renowned Hollywood actor Brad Pitt to play him in his biopic.

Shehzad was asked the question by a local news channel, according to Cricket Pakistan.

The 30-year-old, who last played international cricket in October 2019, recently played in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and scored 164 runs in five matches for the Rawalakot Hawks, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 41 and a strike-rate of 132.25.

He is now representing Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup, where he has accumulated 68 runs in four matches at an average of 17 and a strike-rate of 111.47.

After losing to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final, Pakistan will look to bounce back in their seven-match T20 series against England.

The first four matches will be held in Karachi from September 20 to 25, while the other three games will take place in Lahore from September 28 to October 2.

Babar Azam’s side will then travel to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series that will also involve Bangladesh, with all the matches taking place in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

What are your thoughts on Ahmed Shehzad? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated!

