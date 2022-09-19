Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan fast bowling coach Shaun Tait has backed Hasan Ali to become a major threat once again, saying “it’s just a matter of taking wickets”.

Taking wickets is an area where Hasan has fallen short of the mark in his last couple of international series with Pakistan.

His struggles with the ball resulted in him getting dropped for the recently-concluded Asia Cup.

However, he ended up being called up to the squad after fellow fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jnr was ruled out of the tournament with a side strain.

Hasan featured in one match, but went wicketless in the three overs he bowled.

“So it’s just a matter of taking wickets, right, so if he runs it and takes wickets, the media and the public all of a sudden they’re like, ‘Oh, he’s in great form’. So now we don’t want to think about that too much. They’re all bowling well, so there’s no pressure there,” Tait told ESPNcricinfo.

Pakistan reached the final of the Asia Cup, but lost to Sri Lanka by 23 runs.

They will now face England in a seven-match T20 series.

The first four games will take place in Karachi from September 20 to 25, while the other three matches will be played in Lahore from September 28 to October 2.

Following this, the men in green will take on New Zealand and Bangladesh in a T20 tri-series in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will get underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: Bit of an illusion, Shaun Tait thinks Pakistan player being criticised is bowling quite well

What are your thoughts on Hasan Ali? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Hasan Ali? He is really good! 636 ( 31.64 % ) He is ok! 711 ( 35.37 % ) He is overrated! 663 ( 32.99 % )

Like this: Like Loading...