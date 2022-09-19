Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan fast bowling coach Shaun Tait has come to the defence of speedster Hasan Ali, saying he has been “bowling quite well”.

Hasan has been heavily criticised as of late for failing to live up to expectations as he has struggled to take wickets.

However, Tait has been working with the 28-year-old closely and noted that all the talk about him not bowling well is “a bit of an illusion”.

“I think it’s a bit of an illusion, too, because I think I’ve sort of just got a bit of time, obviously, with the boys recently, and I’ve watched them pretty closely, and I think he’s bowling quite well,” he told ESPNcricinfo.

Hasan was initially dropped for the Asia Cup, but was recalled to the side after fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jnr was ruled out of the competition with a side strain.

Hasan ended up playing one match, but failed to take a wicket.

Pakistan managed to reach the final, but could not win the Asia Cup as they succumbed to a 23-run loss at the hands of Sri Lanka.

They will now play seven T20 Internationals against England.

The first four matches will be played in Karachi from September 20 to 25, while the other three games will be held in Lahore from September 28 to October 2.

Afterwards, the team will head to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series against the Black Caps and Bangladesh, with all the matches taking place in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their side for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will start on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

