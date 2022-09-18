Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan fast bowling coach Shaun Tait has defended under-fire seamer Hasan Ali, saying there is “never a shortage of hard work” when he practices or plays for the national team.

Hasan has fallen short of people’s expectations in the last few series he has played for Pakistan as he has struggled to take wickets regularly.

He was actually dropped for the Asia Cup before being called up to the side as a replacement for fellow pace bowler Mohammad Wasim Jnr, who was ruled out of the tournament after being diagnosed with a side strain.

Hasan only featured in one match in the tournament, but went wicketless in the three overs he bowled.

Despite all the pressure Hasan is under, Tait backed the 28-year-old to bounce back and get back to his best in the near future.

“There’s never, never a shortage of hard work, personally, that’s for sure,” he told ESPNcricinfo.

Pakistan reached the final of the Asia Cup, but were not able to go on and win the tournament as they lost to Sri Lanka by 23 runs.

They will now be gearing up to play seven T20 Internationals against England.

The first four matches will be held in Karachi from September 20 to 25, while the other three games will take place in Lahore from September 28 to October 2.

The men in green will be off to New Zealand afterwards for a T20 tri-series that will also involve Bangladesh. All the matches will be held in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will take place in Australia and begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: He wants to be in the Test team, Shaun Tait on Pakistan bowler hitting speeds over 150 kph

What are your thoughts on Hasan Ali? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Hasan Ali? He is really good! 635 ( 31.64 % ) He is ok! 711 ( 35.43 % ) He is overrated! 661 ( 32.93 % )

Like this: Like Loading...