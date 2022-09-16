Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan batsman Rameez Raja has revealed that he “just wanted to go back home” from the tour of Zimbabwe in 2011 due to the mistreatment he suffered under then-head coach Waqar Younis.

Rameez alleged that Waqar’s behaviour was unacceptable and that he targeted him because he was from Karachi.

The 35-year-old’s trip to Zimbabwe, where he played two T20 Internationals, was the only time he featured in international cricket as he never got the chance to represent his country again after that.

What should have been a memorable tour for Rameez ended up being a nightmare due to the alleged actions of Waqar.

“That tour became horrible for me and I just wanted to go back home,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team lost in the Asia Cup final as they lost to Sri Lanka by 23 runs.

They will now take on England in a seven-match T20 series, with the first four matches taking place in Karachi from September 20 to 25 and the last three games being held in Lahore from September 28 to October 2.

Afterwards, they will fly to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series against the Black Caps and Bangladesh. The series will be played in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia and get underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

